SPEEDWELL obtains the building permit and starts construction works for SPACEPLUS, the company’s first industrial development. The developer Speedwell has been granted the building permit for its first industrial project, SPACEPLUS. Construction works for the first warehouse will start soon, while the estimated delivery term is Q2 2022. SPACEPLUS has been launched earlier this year and represents a new concept on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]