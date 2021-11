Ursus Breweries appoints Duncan Crow to the role of Technical Vice President

Ursus Breweries appoints Duncan Crow to the role of Technical Vice President. Duncan Crow has been appointed Technical Vice President of Ursus Breweries, supervising the three local breweries in Buzau, Brasov and Timisoara and the operational production activites. Duncan has over 20 years of experience across the entire supply chain in the global beverages industry. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]