Chimcomplex Switches To RON422M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs RON39M Loss in Year-Earlier Period

Chimcomplex Switches To RON422M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs RON39M Loss in Year-Earlier Period. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO) posted total revenues of RON1.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021, from RON816 million in the same period of 2020, and switched to net profit of RON422 million in January-September 2021, compared with RON39 million losses at the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]