Raiffeisen Bank Hits RON645M Net Profit in First 9 Months of 2021, Up 11% YoY

Raiffeisen Bank Hits RON645M Net Profit in First 9 Months of 2021, Up 11% YoY. Raiffeisen Bank registered net profit worth RON645 million in the first nine months of 2021, 11% higher than in the same period of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]