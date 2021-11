Carniprod Expects Flat Turnover, at Some RON70M, in 2021 vs 2020

Carniprod Expects Flat Turnover, at Some RON70M, in 2021 vs 2020. Carniprod Tulcea, one of Romania’s biggest meat processors, controlled by entrepreneur Nicolae Ciuleac, whose business was hurt by the swine flu in 2018, expects to end 2021 with the same turnover as in 2020, of around RON70 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]