How did these successful SEO campaigns push Romania to the top of the European Search Awards
Nov 3, 2021
How did these successful SEO campaigns push Romania to the top of the European Search Awards.
While more and more companies often rely on paid marketing channels like Google Ads to bring in sales, the Organic Search channel is often left ignored despite its great growth potential. Or worse, it's being used without any alignment to the business strategy. Yet, Search Engine Optimization (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]