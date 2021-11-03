COVID-19: Bucharest reaches 62% vaccination rate, Cluj and Constanta counties are next

COVID-19: Bucharest reaches 62% vaccination rate, Cluj and Constanta counties are next. With more than 62% of the eligible population over the age of 12 vaccinated against COVID-19, Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate in Romania. Cluj county is next with a vaccination coverage rate of 54,68%, followed by Constanta county with 50,72%. Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]