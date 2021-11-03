Castle Forge multinational exercise: US Strike Eagles return to Romania and Bulgaria

Castle Forge multinational exercise: US Strike Eagles return to Romania and Bulgaria. US F-15E Strike Eagles have returned to the Borcea Air Base in Romania and the Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria for the second phase of forward dispersals supporting operation Castle Forge, a multinational training event that demonstrates Agile Combat Employment. “Castle Forge is designed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]