Forbec Services, the first cleaning services company in Romania to accept payment in crypto-currencies

Forbec Services, the first cleaning services company in Romania to accept payment in crypto-currencies. Forbec Services, located in Cluj-Napoca, is a B2B cleaning service company which has been operating for over 12 years, has announced the implementation of crypto-currencies payment facilities to accept payments in various crypto-currencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. This implementation is in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]