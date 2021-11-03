Card on delivery, the reason that makes you buy more online: Cargus implements this payment solution at national level



Starting October, Cargus has launched a softPOS payment system (POS software), which turns 2500 Cargus couriers Zebra computers into a mobile point of sale (POS) for all deliveries across the country Couriers do not need a card reader, they can use their own Zebra PDAs as a POS computers (...)