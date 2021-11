OTP Group awarded within Global Finance: Best SME Bank Award 2022

OTP Group awarded within Global Finance: Best SME Bank Award 2022. OTP Bank Group won two prizes within this year’s edition of Global Finance competition: „Best SME Bank in CEE” and „Best SME Bank in Hungary”. The competition honors those financial institutions that provide the most value for their micro, small and medium sized business clients, especially (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]