White smoke after the PNL-USR meeting on the government formula: Citu and Ciolos, confident in the chances of rebuilding the former coalition.

Citu: There are high chances to rebuild the coalition with USR National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday, after the meeting with the Save Romania Union (USR) representatives, that there are high chances to rebuild the coalition between the two parties, specifying that (...)