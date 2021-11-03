 
November 3, 2021

White smoke after the PNL-USR meeting on the government formula: Citu and Ciolos, confident in the chances of rebuilding the former coalition
Nov 3, 2021

Citu: There are high chances to rebuild the coalition with USR National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday, after the meeting with the Save Romania Union (USR) representatives, that there are high chances to rebuild the coalition between the two parties, specifying that (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BRD Hits RON920M Net Profit in First 9 Months of 2021, Up 25% from Year-Earlier Period BRD-Societe Generale ended the first nine months of 2021 with net banking income worth RON2.3 billion, up 1.2% from the same period of 2020, and RON920 million profit, up 25%.

Kandia Dulce Targets 16% Turnover Growth in 2021 vs 2020 Chocolate producer Kandia Dulce posted turnover worth almost RON140 million in 2020 and aims for an increase of around 16% in 2021.

eMAG Readies RON990M Delivery and Warehousing Investments in Next 3 Years Romania’s largest online retailer eMAG plans new logistics investment and is inclusively mulling regional centers that should reduce delivery times nationwide.

Wine Producer Avincis Expects Turnover to Rise by 20% in 2021 vs. 2020 Wine maker Avincis, of Dragasani vineyard area, expects 20% higher turnover this year against 2020, even as this year has still been marked by pandemic-related uncertainty.

RO Liberals seek coalition partner to form new Government Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) is looking to form a new ruling coalition either with their former allies – the reformist party USR – or with their former adversaries – the Social Democrats (PSD) – to put an end to the political crisis that started in September when the former center-right (...)

RO aluminum profiles producer gets EUR 4 mln loan from CEC Bank Delta Aluminiu, a Romanian producer of industrial profiles and aluminum systems, has contracted a RON 20 million (EUR 4 mln) loan facility from CEC Bank to finance its current activity. The company benefitted from EximBank guarantee for the loan under the state aid scheme to help companies (...)

Romanian non-banking lender lists bonds worth EUR 1.86 mln on Bucharest Stock Exchange Ocean Credit, a Romanian company that offers non-banking financial products, listed bonds worth EUR 1.86 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds are traded on the Multilateral Trading System, under the stock symbol OCIFN26E. The attracted funds will finance the development strategy by (...)

 


