GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 10.196 following over 64.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours



As many as 10,196 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, in 64,247 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 1,676,293 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed (...)