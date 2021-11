Electrica Gets EUR150M From Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank

Electrica (EL.RO), one of the main actors on the energy supply and distribution market in Romania, has signed a RON750 million loan agreement with Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank Romania, the company announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]