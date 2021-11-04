RO power distributor Electrica gets EUR 150 mln loan for renewable investments

RO power distributor Electrica gets EUR 150 mln loan for renewable investments. Electrica (BVB ticker: EL), one of the leading players in Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, has signed a RON 750 million (EUR 150 mln) financing deal with Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank Romania. Electrica will employ the loan to finance its strategy for the period (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]