Soufflet Agro Romania Revenue Shrinks Almost 40% to RON217.9M in 2020

Soufflet Agro Romania Revenue Shrinks Almost 40% to RON217.9M in 2020. Grain and oilseeds trader Soufflet Agro Romania posted RON217.9 million (EUR45.2 million) revenue in 2020, 40% lower than the RON362 million (EUR76.4 million) revenue of 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]