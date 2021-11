RO aluminum profiles producer gets EUR 4 mln loan from CEC Bank

RO aluminum profiles producer gets EUR 4 mln loan from CEC Bank. Delta Aluminiu, a Romanian producer of industrial profiles and aluminum systems, has contracted a RON 20 million (EUR 4 mln) loan facility from CEC Bank to finance its current activity. The company benefitted from EximBank guarantee for the loan under the state aid scheme to help companies (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]