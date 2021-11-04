Romanian non-banking lender lists bonds worth EUR 1.86 mln on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Ocean Credit, a Romanian company that offers non-banking financial products, listed bonds worth EUR 1.86 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds are traded on the Multilateral Trading System, under the stock symbol OCIFN26E. The attracted funds will finance the development strategy by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]