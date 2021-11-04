RO listed chemical group Chimcomplex sees EUR 85 mln profit for first nine months

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex Onesti (BVB ticker: CHOB), which also owns the former Oltchim chemical plant in Ramnicu Valcea, reported a net profit of RON 422 mln (EUR 85 mln) in the first nine months of this year compared with losses of RON 33 mln in the same period of last year.