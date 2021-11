Wine Producer Avincis Expects Turnover to Rise by 20% in 2021 vs. 2020

Wine maker Avincis, of Dragasani vineyard area, expects 20% higher turnover this year against 2020, even as this year has still been marked by pandemic-related uncertainty. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]