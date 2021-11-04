Romania’s Electrica raises RON 750 million for funding the expansion on electricity value chain, including production from renewable sources

Romania’s Electrica raises RON 750 million for funding the expansion on electricity value chain, including production from renewable sources. Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A., one of the leading players in Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, today announced that it has signed a RON 750 million financing deal with Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank România S.A. Electrica will employ the loan, which corresponds (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]