Sodexo BRS Romania appoints Marius Popescu as National Sales Director, after 21 years with the company. Sodexo BRS Romania, the market leader in the extra-salary benefits and rewards services sector for the quality of life in Romania, named Marius Popescu as National Sales Director starting November 1st, 2021. The manager has been working at Sodexo Romania since 2000, joining the company early (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]