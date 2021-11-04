Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The demand for logistics and industrial spaces reached 562,000 sq.m in the first 9 months of 2021, a slight decrease



The demand for logistics and industrial spaces reached 562,000 sq. m during the first 9 months of this year, a slight decrease of only 3% compared with the same period of 2020, according to the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consulting company. The leasing activity was driven (...)