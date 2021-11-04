Biofarm celebrates 100 years of uninterrupted activity and inaugurates one of the most modern drug factories in Romania following an investment of over 35 million euros



Biofarm celebrates 100 years of uninterrupted activity and inaugurates one of the most modern drug factories in Romania following an investment of over 35 million euros.

Biofarm (BIO stock symbol), one of the most important drug manufacturers in Romania, inaugurated a new production and testing facility in Bucharest, in which over 35 million euros were invested. With a usable area of over 10.000 sqm and an annual production flow three times higher than in the (...)