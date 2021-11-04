NuScale and Nuclearelectrica Team Up to Advance Clean Nuclear Technology in Romania. Greenpeace disapproves of the “experimental” Romania-US nuclear project



NuScale and Nuclearelectrica Team Up to Advance Clean Nuclear Technology in Romania. Greenpeace disapproves of the “experimental” Romania-US nuclear project.

As world leaders and government officials convene in Glasgow to address climate change, NuScale Power and Nuclearelectrica will sign a teaming agreement to advance clean energy solutions in Europe. As world leaders, government officials, non-governmental organizations, and scientists convene in (...)