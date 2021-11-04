Romanian-born scientist receives IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali neuroscience research prize
Nov 4, 2021
Romanian-born scientist receives IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali neuroscience research prize.
Romanian-born Sergiu Pașca, an associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, received the 2022 IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali International Prize for Research in the field of Basic and Clinical Neurosciences, Edupedu.ro reported. He was offered the award “in (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]