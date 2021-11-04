Three-Month ROBOR Grows To 2.40% A Year On Nov 4 After Stagnating At 2.36% For Four Days



Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, grew to 2.40% a year on Thursday (November 4) after staying put at 2.36% a year over the last four days, per central bank (...)