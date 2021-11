EBRD Revises Up Romania’s GDP Growth Forecast To 7.2% In 2021

EBRD Revises Up Romania’s GDP Growth Forecast To 7.2% In 2021. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Thursday (Nov 4) revised upwards its forecast on Romania’s economic growth to 7.2% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]