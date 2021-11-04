Undelucram.ro focuses in 2022 on developing the online recruitment service through investments in machine learning and user experience



Undelucram.ro focuses in 2022 on developing the online recruitment service through investments in machine learning and user experience.

The company wants to grow by expanding into six new countries in the Arab region A job platform based on the largest online community for employees Target: community growth to over 1.7 million users in 2022 Investments in the platform’s machine learning algorithm and user experience Expansion in (...)