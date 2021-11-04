Bear right: Local NGO and TV producer Charlie Ottley launch call for new bear sanctuary in Romania

Bear right: Local NGO and TV producer Charlie Ottley launch call for new bear sanctuary in Romania. NGO Agent Green and TV producer Charlie Ottley have launched a call for the construction of a new bear sanctuary in Romania. The call is addressed to companies, which can support the project by paying copyright to... bears. "What would it be like for bears to receive copyright? Bears have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]