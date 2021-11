Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO

Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO. Aquila, one of the biggest distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania, aims to raise up to RON 433 mln (EUR 87.5 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This is the third major IPO of a private company on the Bucharest Stock