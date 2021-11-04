Romania photo of the day: Several houses at Bucharest's Village Museum undergo restoration

Romania photo of the day: Several houses at Bucharest's Village Museum undergo restoration. Several houses that are part of the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest are undergoing restoration. A team of craftsmen from the northern Romania region of Maramureș is working on refurbishing a house from Fundu Moldovei, a commune in Suceava county. (Photo: Muzeul National al Satului (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]