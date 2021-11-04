The automotive industry at the tipping-point: sustainable, intelligent, and user-centric mobility at a cost (press release)
Nov 4, 2021
The automotive industry at the tipping-point: sustainable, intelligent, and user-centric mobility at a cost (press release).
The global crisis of electronic components impacts the automotive manufacturers’ attempt to build resilience Successful suppliers will pivot to a technology mindset: electric mobility and driverless cars Accelerating demand for more sustainable cars in Romania, but at what cost? The (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]