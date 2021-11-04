Colliers: Romania Property Investment Market Tops EUR540M In Jan-Sept 2021, Down 30% Vs Year-Earlier Period

Colliers: Romania Property Investment Market Tops EUR540M In Jan-Sept 2021, Down 30% Vs Year-Earlier Period. The total value of property investments exceeded EUR540 million in Romania in the first nine months of 2021, lower by 30% than the EUR820 million level in the same period in 2020, with almost half the amount transacted being recorded in the third quarter of 2021, per Colliers Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]