Metro Finalizes Integration Of 10,000-Sqm Platform Into Central Warehouse In Stefanestii de Jos

Metro Finalizes Integration Of 10,000-Sqm Platform Into Central Warehouse In Stefanestii de Jos. German-held retailer Metro Cash&Carry Romania has finalized the expansion by 10,000 square meters of its logistics center in Stefanestii de Jos locality near capital city of Bucharest. The center thus reaches an area of over 65,000 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]