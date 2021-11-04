PNL’s Bogdan, before party leadership negotiations with PSD: There is no way that we give up the prime minister position



National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan said on Thursday that “there is no way” PNL will be relinquishing their prime minister position. “Today we will talk to PSD [Social Democratic Party]. There is no way PNL will give up the position of prime minister, but otherwise, (...)