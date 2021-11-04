PSD’s Ciolacu, before the meeting with PNL leadership: For this meeting we will go with the governing program, we will go with the measures that we consider urgent



PSD’s Ciolacu, before the meeting with PNL leadership: For this meeting we will go with the governing program, we will go with the measures that we consider urgent.

The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that he will go to the PNL negotiations with the measures that the Social Democrats consider as urgent, reiterating that PSD will have a proposal for PM when they will go to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for (...)