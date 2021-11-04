Draghici Dental Group Of Firms Reports Over 30% Higher Turnover To RON9M In Jan-Sept 2021
Nov 4, 2021
Draghici Dental Group Of Firms Reports Over 30% Higher Turnover To RON9M In Jan-Sept 2021.
Draghici Dental group of firms reported an increase of over 30% in turnover on the year in the first nine months of 2021, due to the development of its core business- dental technique laboratory Laboratorul de Tehnica Dentara Draghici Dental-, and its profit doubled compared to (...)
