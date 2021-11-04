Draghici Dental Group Of Firms Reports Over 30% Higher Turnover To RON9M In Jan-Sept 2021

Draghici Dental Group Of Firms Reports Over 30% Higher Turnover To RON9M In Jan-Sept 2021. Draghici Dental group of firms reported an increase of over 30% in turnover on the year in the first nine months of 2021, due to the development of its core business- dental technique laboratory Laboratorul de Tehnica Dentara Draghici Dental-, and its profit doubled compared to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]