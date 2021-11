EBRD improves its estimates on Romania’s economic evolution in 2021

EBRD improves its estimates on Romania’s economic evolution in 2021. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has significantly improved its estimates on Romania’s economic evolution in 2021, forecasting a 7.2 percent GDP increase this year, compared to 6 percent in June, shows a report released on Thursday by the international financial (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]