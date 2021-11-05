Romanian lender BRD sees 25% higher net profit in the first nine months

Lender BRD, the Romanian subsidiary of French group Societe Generale, increased its net profit by 25% in the first nine months of 2021 compared with the same period of last year to RON 920 million (EUR 186 mln). The net result was supported by the dynamic commercial activity and net release in (...)