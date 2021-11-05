French group Alstom wins EUR 262 mln contract in Romania for 20 electric trains

French group Alstom wins EUR 262 mln contract in Romania for 20 electric trains. Romania's Railway Reform Authority (ARF) has designated French company Alstom Feroviaria as the winner of a public tender procedure for the purchase of 20 inter-regional electric trains. The value of this contract is RON 1.3 billion (EUR 262 mln), without VAT, according to Ziarul Financiar.