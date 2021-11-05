Bulgarian PE fund BlackPeak Capital buys minority stake in Romanian plant-based meat producer

Bulgarian PE fund BlackPeak Capital buys minority stake in Romanian plant-based meat producer. Bulgaria-based private equity firm BlackPeak Capital, through its BlackPeak Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund, has bought a minority stake in Romanian company Verdino Green Foods, a leading plant-based meat alternatives company in Central and Eastern Europe. The capital provided will enable (...)