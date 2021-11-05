Romanian group Teilor Holding aims to raise EUR 9.1 mln with corporate bond issue
Teilor Holding, a Romanian group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewelry stores Teilor, plans to raise RON 45 mln (EUR 9.1 mln) through a private placement of corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The group will use the funds to accelerate its expansion in Romania and (...)
