Romanian group Teilor Holding aims to raise EUR 9.1 mln with corporate bond issue

Romanian group Teilor Holding aims to raise EUR 9.1 mln with corporate bond issue. Teilor Holding, a Romanian group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewelry stores Teilor, plans to raise RON 45 mln (EUR 9.1 mln) through a private placement of corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The group will use the funds to accelerate its expansion in Romania and (...)