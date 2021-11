Sweets Producer Pan Food Sibiu Sees Revenue Up to RON20M in 2020

Sweets producer Pan Food Sibiu ended last year with RON20 million (EUR4.2 million) revenue, up 1% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]