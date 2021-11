BPO Service Provider Sykes Seeks 90 People for Its Cluj-Napoca Office

BPO Service Provider Sykes Seeks 90 People for Its Cluj-Napoca Office. Management solutions and BPO service provider Sykes Enterprises Eastern Europe, part of US Sykes group, has 90 jobs available at its Cluj-Napoca office, according to the website of the Cluj County employment agency. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]