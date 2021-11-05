BNR sets up Sustainability and Green Economy Office to further explore climate change implications in the Romanian banking sector



BNR sets up Sustainability and Green Economy Office to further explore climate change implications in the Romanian banking sector.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has set up an internal department, the Sustainability and Green Economy Office, to further explore climate change implications in the Romanian banking sector, according to a BNR press statement released to Agerpres on Thursday. “On September 16, 2020, the (...)