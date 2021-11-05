Schools in Romania may reopen for physical classes only if over 60% of personnel is vaccinated



The mid-semester school holiday in Romania will not be prolonged and classes will resume with physical presence where the situation allows it, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening, November 4. However, the president added that the authorities would introduce a new criterion for (...)