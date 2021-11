Romania Outsourcing Industry Can Reach 208,000 Employees in 2022 after Almost 17% Growth

Romania Outsourcing Industry Can Reach 208,000 Employees in 2022 after Almost 17% Growth. Romania’s outsourcing industry can reach 208,000 employees in 2022, after an almost 17% increase, namely 30,000 persons, in line with data provided by the Association of Business Service Leaders in Romania (ABSL). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]