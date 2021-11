Intesa Sanpaolo Romania Revenues Go Down 5.2% in First 9 Months of 2021, to EUR29M, From Year-Earlier Period



Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, the domestic subsidiary of the Italian bank of the same name, for the first nine months of 2021 reported revenues worth EUR29 million, down 5.2% against the same period of 2020.