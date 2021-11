PSC Group Seeks Land Plots in Northern Bucharest to Develop Mini-City

PSC Group Seeks Land Plots in Northern Bucharest to Develop Mini-City. Real estate developer PSC Group, controlled by Cristi Pascu, is seeking land plots in northern Bucharest and partners to launch a large project that could include over 10,000 housing units and elements such as kindergartens, schools or commercial units in its final stage, explained Irina (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]